What next for this political party?

The Liberals' opposition to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament is just another example of how the party has lost its way and isn't listening to all Australians.
The party is beholden to an age demographic that is getting smaller and smaller and which have differing views to a modern society.
Millennials are now the largest age demographic and if the Liberals refuse to 'speak' with them, they will be consigned to opposition for life.
And that's not good for democracy.
South-west Indigenous elder Lenny Clarke said the Liberal Party's decision to oppose the Voice to Parliament felt like a repeat of Liberal leader Peter Dutton boycotting the 2008 apology to the stolen generations.
Constitutional recognition of our First Nations people is long overdue, and the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament was a key recommendation of the historic Uluru Statement of the Heart.
Labor went to the election promising to pursue both, and opinion polls already show majority support everywhere but Queensland, Mr Dutton's home state, which also gave us Pauline Hanson and Bob Katter.
Mr Dutton and his colleagues are going to be on the wrong side of history.
Liberal Wannon MP Dan Tehan told The Standard this week his party wanted improved outcomes for Indigenous and Torres Strait Islanders, but Labor's plan was "the wrong way to do it".
He said "one of our biggest problems is that Canberra doesn't know or understand what our needs are".
Mr Tehan was in government in Canberra for nine years until the 2022 election.
In campaigning for a no vote, Mr Dutton and company will do untold damage to the Liberal brand.
They were already in a leaking boat, with some of their own paling water in rather than out, and now they are smashing holes in the bottom.
Last weekend the party lost the safe seat of Aston.
It had been held by the Liberals for more than 30 years.
This is the first time in more than a century a government has won an opposition held seat at a byelection.
They are in the midst of an existential crisis which, if mishandled, could see the Liberals implode into a party of the fringe with a rump of right wing and extremist MPs.
The few remaining moderates are almost refugees within the party. They appear to have no influence over policy or day-to-day decision-making.
Bob Menzies' "broad church" with its centrist appeal to "small l" Liberal values is just a memory.
Although Mr Dutton and others continue to roll out a string of excuses - such as Victoria being a Labor-leaning state - they need to take stock of the magnitude of Aston's loss.
Last Saturday night was a clear testimony to the health of Australia's democracy.
It also exposed the Liberals as an ailing organisation voters are coming to see as irrelevant and out of touch.
Repeatedly saying "no" and moving ever further to the right is not the answer.
It will only hasten the Liberals' decline.
In other news this week, almost 200 property owners in Warrnambool have received letters about paying a new $400 fee for having short-term accommodation.
The letters were sent to 196 properties owners that were identified as being likely short-stay accommodation premises with registration and payment due next week on April 14.
The new rules came in after a council vote in February which introduced the local law in a bid to try and level the playing field with traditional holiday accommodation venues.
Accommodation has become scarce in Warrnambool for the Easter long weekend, with strong bookings across the city.
Moyne Shire community and corporate development director David Rae will return to Corangamite Shire Council as its new CEO.
It's "a crying shame" a piece of Warrnambool's WWI memorabilia hasn't returned to its home at Cannon Hill, but a Warrnambool war buff is keen to see it happen.
Chris Loft is restoring four of his own artillery pieces - one of them the same as the anti-aircraft Bofor at Cannon Hill - and is keen to see the German howitzers gun that was removed for repair returned.
Five south-west agriculturalists who left their farm gates to step into a world of opportunity are imploring others to do the same.
Each are Nuffield Scholars, winners of a coveted $30,000 bursary which saw them undertake extensive and diverse international research to boost the agricultural industry.
A Warrnambool bus driver was hospitalised after being hit by a car at the Lava Street interchange, with a safety review of the location now under way.
The driver, who was injured while crossing the zebra crossing on a toilet break, has not been able to return to work yet after the December accident.
It comes as concerns about the lack of bus shelters in Warrnambool, and the need to upgrade those the city does have, were aired at a council meeting this week.
After 60 years of operation, a shortage of leaders has forced the Timboon Scout group to close its doors, leaving up to 40 youngsters in limbo.
Until next week, take care and stay safe.
Deputy editor Rachael Houlihan.
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
