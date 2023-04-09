The Standard
Ciaron Maher-trained Explosive Jack wins 2023 Sydney Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated April 9 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 1:25pm
Ciaron Maher could eye a second Melbourne Cup run for Explosive Jack. File picture
Minutes after Explosive Jack won Saturday's $2 million Sydney Cup, trainer Ciaron Maher was plotting a path for the five-year-old to run in the $8 million Melbourne Cup on November 7.

