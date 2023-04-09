Grassmere teenager Layla Watson has her eyes firmly on making today's Stawell Gift final.
The 17-year-old took out her heat on Saturday, running the 120-metre dash in 13.73 seconds off a 8.75m handicap.
She will line up in today's semi finals in a bid to qualify for the final, which pays the winner a whooping $40,000.
The finals are broadcasted live on Channel Seven from 11.30am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.