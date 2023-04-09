Eagle to miss three matches for high contact

The Standard
North Warrnambool Eagles' Adam Wines to miss three games for high contact incident

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 9 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 1:30pm
North Warrnambool Eagles will be without a key player for its next three matches after skipper Adam Wines accepted an early guilty plea for rough conduct.

