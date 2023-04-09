Eagle to miss three matches for high contact

North Warrnambool Eagles will be without a key player for its next three matches after skipper Adam Wines accepted an early guilty plea for rough conduct.
The incident occurred in the Hampden league's season-opening round on April 1, and saw Wines make high contact with Hamilton Kangaroos' Luke Uebergang in the 26th minute of the opening quarter at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
The bump wasn't reported by the ground umpires at the time, instead referred by Hamilton to the match review panel following the game.
The MRP saw vision of the hit, with all senior football matches recorded each round, which showed Uebergang receive the football seconds before he was collected high by Wines near the Kangaroos' forward-50 line.
The match review panel graded the incident intentional conduct, high impact and high contact, which comes with a four-match base sanction. Wines subsequently took an early guilty plea, with the sanction reduced to three matches, instead of challenging the offence in front of a tribunal. It's understood Uebergang did not take any part in the season-opener after the hit.
The Eagles went on to record a 44-point victory following a second-half comeback.
Wines' three match suspension covers games against Terang Mortlake, Camperdown and Cobden, with the latter two scheduled as Eagles' home games.
Hamilton Kangaroos host Cobden in round two on Saturday, April 15.
