South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello commended his side for playing its brand after the Roosters earned a comprehensive win over Koroit in their annual Good Friday Clash.
Battistello was delighted with his side's performance as it outclassed the under-strength reigning premiers 13.6 (84) to 3.4 (22) at Victoria Park in an ominous showing.
The Roosters, who shape as one of the genuine contenders for this year's flag, are two wins from as many games while the Saints remain winless from their opening two games.
At quarter time the Saints were still in the match trailing 6-20 before the Roosters kicked away in the second to lead 56-19 at the main break.
Rain in the third quarter slowed down the scoring with both teams going goalless in what became a hard-fought slog.
The Roosters extended their lead past the 50-point mark in the final term, with young forward Will White filling his boots in front of goals.
The Carlton VFL-listed White finished with six goals in total to be named his side's best player.
Roosters leader Shannon Beks was also influential while Jamie Lloyd was named the home side's best player.
Things got heated at various stages late in the game with Koroit's Jayden Whitehead receiving a yellow card in the third quarter.
Battistello acknowledged the Saints weren't at full strength but said his side were just focused on what they could control.
Saints coach Chris McLaren said there were positives and negatives to take from every game.
He said it was "always going to be difficult", adding he thought his youthful side defended "pretty good" for majority of the game but in the end were undone by their more experienced opponents.
The Saints premiership-winning side was decimated in the off-season through departures and injuries.
Former VFL-listed Geelong Cat James Gow will join the side at some stage however McLaren admitted he was unsure when or if some of the sides injured players would return this season.
The Saints, who lost last year's league-leading goal-kicker Sam Dobson to the Geelong league this year, need to work on their offensive work, particularly finding better avenues to goal according to McLaren.
The Roosters face Camperdown at Leura Oval in round three of the Hampden league while the Saints face Portland at Victoria Park again.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
