South Warrnambool mid-courter Ally O'Connor said she is relishing playing for the Roosters again, following her side's commanding win over Koroit on Friday.
The reigning premier was a class above the youthful Koroit outfit, prevailing 60-30 in a dominant display to keep its perfect record intact after two rounds of Hampden league action.
O'Connor, who returned to the Roosters this year after a 12-month stint with Geelong league club Bell Park, said "I feel like I never left" the club. She added that she was thrilled with the win, praising her side's resilience across four quarters.
"That probably wasn't the best game we've played," she said.
"Our turnover count was higher than we want. We do have goals at the end of each quarter and our turnover count was higher.
"So I think our ability to acknowledge that and also our defensive end, to work so hard to get that ball back and then get it to transition down to goals, is something that we're really proud of today."
O'Connor said the Roosters prided themselves on maintaining their intensity across the whole game, even when the score was heavily in their favour.
"Will's mantra is always that our intensity goes for four quarters, even if we are winning by that big a margin," she said.
"We pay respect to each other and the other team by just keeping going and going 110 per cent the entire time."
Roosters goalie Hollie Phillips shone for the victors, with O'Connor hailing her ability to keep getting back up after getting knocked over.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
