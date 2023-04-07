Dynamic in attack, an ability to control the midfield, resolute in defence and with enough speed and class to cut apart the opposition, Merrivale is a side to keep an eye on in season 2023.
The Tigers' dominant start to the Warrnambool and District league season is sure to have the competition's top-ranked sides on notice, with Josh Sobey's group putting Old Collegians to the sword in a ruthless display of football on Good Friday, 29.17 (191) to 1.2 (8).
A strong crowd made their way out to Davidson Oval for the traditional Good Friday standalone match between the two rivals hoping to see a tight tussle.
Instead, it saw a side who have started the season playing with ultra confidence and with utter belief in their own game put the game to bed early and proceed to dominant the scoreboard.
As the game wore on, the Tigers looked even more clinical, producing a scintillating final-term in which all facets of the game appeared to be in strong working order to kick 13 unanswered goals.
"We had a similar attitude to last week, we've focused a lot of time on our defence and if we do that right the offence will feed off that and I thought they did a great job," Tigers coach Josh Sobey told The Standard.
"We owned the territory and got the ball in our forward half so it's really pleasing in these games. You can understand why players want to push up and maybe go away from their roles but it just shows how much growth we've had in the group.
"We've got to have this attitude every week if we want to take the next step. Against the really good sides you've got to be able to do it for four quarters, so that was the theme.
"We're not putting a ceiling on it."
While the youthful Warriors' efforts couldn't be questioned across the four quarters, with some of Ben van de Camp's youngsters battling hard and providing some spark, experience and class from some of their emerging players shone through for the Tigers.
Recruit Dylan Weir looked unstoppable, slamming on 12 goals in a powerful display and was well served by a Merrivale midfield who delivered it to him on a silver platter.
Jalen Porter found a stack of the footy and used it well, Bradley Bell and Jaxon Johnstone showed glimpses of serious talent and were outstanding while the Tigers had 10 individual goal kickers.
The injured Tigers mentor said the midfielders really shone in the win.
"He (Weir) was really good but sometimes you can focus on goals a bit, but I thought the role Jaxon Johnstone played for our team was really unique and thought he did a great job," he said.
"He's only a young kid, 18 years of age and he just embraces it, and I thought Brad Bell was impressive in tight as well.
"I thought our midfield group really got on top and dictated the game. As a collective they worked really well together."
The Tigers will watch on next week as the remainder of round two is played out before hosting Panmure in what looms as a mouth-watering round three match against Chris Bant's team, while the Warriors will be looking for a more competitive showing against South Rovers at Walter Oval.
