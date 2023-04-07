The Standard
Merrivale registers 67-29 win against Old Collegians in traditional Good Friday blockbuster

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 7 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 6:00pm
Merrivale's blistering start to the Warrnambool and District league A grade netball season rolled on in style on Good Friday, with Elisha Sobey's group registering a commanding 67-29 win against Old Collegians at Davidson Oval.

