Merrivale's blistering start to the Warrnambool and District league A grade netball season rolled on in style on Good Friday, with Elisha Sobey's group registering a commanding 67-29 win against Old Collegians at Davidson Oval.
The traditional public holiday blockbuster between the two great rivals captured the attention of plenty, with the standalone fixture well supported on the day.
The 2022 A grade runners-up, coming off an impressive 22-goal win against Kolora-Noorat in the opening round, were slow out of the blocks with the Warriors meeting the Tigers for intensity across the court but gained control late in the first term to run away with the contest.
Gun recruit and skipper Georgia Martin was a standout in particular for the Tigers, with her ability to intercept in defence a turning point in the first quarter.
The ex-Allansford star looked a class above at times to reel in some terrific intercepts, giving the Tigers plenty of spark and allowing for free flowing ball movement up the court.
Usual suspects in Cloe Pulling, Carly Peake and Sobey all provided dynamic moments while young gun Paiyton Noonan dropped an astonishing 52 goals.
The Tigers kicked right into gear after the first quarter to run away with the game, however the Warriors had some bright moments and would take a bit out of the contest, particularly in the early stages of the match.
Both sides will enjoy next week off to recharge, with the Tigers next hitting the court in a round three blockbuster against Panmure on April 22, while the Warriors will be looking to their first win against South Rovers away.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.