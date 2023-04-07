Donations to The Royal Children's Hospital's Good Friday Appeal are rolling in across the south-west.
Among the volunteers collecting money for the cause is Jan Tibb at the Raglan Parade and Banyan Street intersection in Warrnambool.
"People have been really good," Ms Tibb said.
"You'll find that most windows go down in the car, so it's just awesome."
At the Good Friday Appeal's 12.45pm tally, Colac was leading the way across the south-west having raised $28,468.
Not far behind was Warrnambool with Warrnambool $25,818, Garvoc with $21,506 and Hamilton with $19,494.
SOUTH-WEST TOTALS: Timboon $9636, Macarthur $9306, Portland $8950, Mortlake $6223, Casterton $6267, Port Fairy $5697, Camperdown $4763, Heywood $4214,Terang $3599, Caramut $2622, Cavendish $2000, Narrawong $1385, Birregurra $976, Cobden $444, Koroit $411, Beeac $141, Coleraine $101, Willaura $106 and Lismore with $60.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
