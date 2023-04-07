Suspected toxic blue-green algae has been detected in the Curdies River for the fourth time, one year after thousands of fish and dozens of cows were killed.
The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action - Barwon South West has urged the community to avoid direct contact with water around the Peterborough Coastal Reserve until the bloom disperses.
The authority has advised recreational activities should be avoided including swimming, fishing and boating, and those who come into contact with water from the river should immediately wash in fresh water and seek medical advice if they experience any illness.
Any fish harvested from the river must have the gills and guts removed prior to cooking.
DEECA said it would continue monitoring the river until the bloom dispersed and would advise when the river was safe for use again.
It comes one year after tonnes of bream and about 25 cows were found dead in the river in April.
While blooms can naturally occur due to changes in water levels, nutrient inflows and temperature, and the bloom is expected to clear over time with rainfall and cooler temperatures, nearby residents strongly believe effluent runoff and livestock access exacerbated the decline of the river's health.
The Corangamite Catchment Management Authority commissioned a study in mid-2022 after the toxic conditions wiped out tens of thousands of native fish and other aquatic life.
Both the 2005 and 2022 Curdies studies singled out phosphorus and nitrogen as the key threats to the current and future health of the river system.
The two nutrients are the vital elements, along with sunlight, for blue green algae to grow. They are also key nutrients used by dairy farmers on their pastures, primarily to fertilise the grass to grow faster and more abundantly.
Among the nine recommendations in the 2022 study were stopping new nutrients from entering the river system, baseline monitoring of the river water and riparian vegetation, nutrient reduction programs targeting dairy farms to change harmful farming practices, and setting clear targets to assess the success of the interventions.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.