The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action warn of suspected toxic algae in Curdies River

Ben Silvester
JG
By Ben Silvester, and Jessica Greenan
April 7 2023 - 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue green algae covers the beach at the mouth of the Curdies River estuary during the catastrophic 2022 algal bloom. Picture file
Blue green algae covers the beach at the mouth of the Curdies River estuary during the catastrophic 2022 algal bloom. Picture file

Suspected toxic blue-green algae has been detected in the Curdies River for the fourth time, one year after thousands of fish and dozens of cows were killed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.