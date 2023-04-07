Update: 2pm
Police have confirmed WorkSafe is investigating a farming accident at a Balkins Road property in Hamilton on Friday, April 7.
The woman, who was trapped in a cattle feeder, is a 20 year old from the Hamilton area, rather than a teenager as previously described by emergency services.
Hamilton police Sergeant Jimmy Beaumont said no further comment would be made due to WorkSafe being the investigating agency.
Earlier:
The air ambulance is en route to a farming accident in Hamilton where a teenager has become trapped in machinery.
Police, along with emergency services personnel, are on the scene.
A Country Fire Authority spokesman told The Standard crews responded to a person trapped in a cattle feeder at a property on Balkins Road at 10am.
"(They were) trapped by their legs in the feeder," the spokesman said.
"She was released quickly by the CFA and they comforted her while they waited for Ambulance Victoria to attend.
"The HEMS4 has been requested - they're waiting on the air ambulance."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a machinery incident.
"A teenaged female has injuries to her back and leg and is in a serious but stable condition," the spokeswoman said.
"An air ambulance has been dispatched."
A State Emergency Service spokesman said volunteers from the Hamilton unit responded to the rescue.
"Crews worked to free a young female who was trapped underneath a farming appliance," the spokesman said.
"Emergency services worked collaboratively to free the patient and assist her into the care of AV."
More to come.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
