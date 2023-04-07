Warrnambool student Sienna Gladstone isn't afraid of having difficult conversations and instead encourages them, aiming to raise awareness and create change.
Sienna, 18, is in the running for Australia's Lions Youth of the Year, after winning the Victorian final in Wangaratta on April 1.
Her topic, colour the conversation - the colour theory of domestic violence tackles family violence and its long-term impact on young lives.
Sienna said rather than look at the "dire situation" with rose-coloured glasses we must empower and educate children, challenging the long-held outdated attitudes and gender excuses.
"Empower them to stand up for themselves and we can hold the people making them uncomfortable accountable," the Brauer College student said in her speech. "Then, we can begin to educate everybody. Not the victims, the perpetrators, the bystanders, the people.
"It is our time to colour the conversation with truth, honesty, and the ability to be comfortable talking about the uncomfortable if for nothing else but to let the young people in our lives be kids, and not another family violence statistic."
The Lions program encourages students to take an active, constructive leadership role in their community. It seeks a high level of academic, leadership, sporting, public speaking and citizenship achievement. She won at club, regional, district and state level and will contest the national final in Queensland later this month.
"I think it's important that young kids are brought up to have autonomy over their own bodies," she said. "To have respect for themselves and not put up with behaviours and also to not believe that behaviour translates into love. It's about stopping domestic violence at the grassroots and where it begins to form."
The passionate teen runs her own advocacy Instagram account, and works with organisations to promote sex and consent education, mental health and self image, all areas she's experienced personally.
"Growing up, especially when I was struggling with my body image and self image, I always wanted that one person who would talk about it or who was okay with me feeling that way. Especially when I was so young, I didn't really have that person. It's nice to try and be that person. I have a little sister as well so I want to make sure she has someone to look up to."
Sienna said her speeches helped broach difficult or taboo topics and nothing was off limits. "Starting conversations, being comfortable with uncomfortable things, they're my main goals," she said. "My friends know I'll talk about anything."
Brauer College public speaking and debating co-ordinator Anne Murphy said they were extremely proud of Sienna, whose words resonated with audience members and said she'd gone from strength to strength as she progressed through the finals.
"Some of the people have spoken to me and said they were a victim of domestic violence and said 'I was really moved by her speech'," Mrs Murphy said. "That's been really heartening, hearing those comments."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.