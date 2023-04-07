Eight guns, drugs and a large quantity of ammunition has been seized during a police raid at a rural Glenelg property this week.
Detective Senior Constable Dimitrios Vassiliou, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said members executed a firearms warrant on Wednesday at a property at Lake Mundi, southeast of Portland.
He said investigators seized eight longarm firearms, as well as a large quantity of ammunition.
Detective Senior Constable Vassiliou said small quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis were also uncovered at the property.
He said a group of people in the 40s were arrested and spoken to but no charges were laid.
He said investigations were continuing.
The detective said drugs and firearms were a dangerous combination and it was good to get the items off the streets.
He urged anyone with information about firearms being stored illegally or prohibited persons possessing guns, to contact Portland police or Crime Stoppers.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
