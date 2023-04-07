The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool police investigate Liebig Street break-in

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 7 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stolen music gear dumped on lawn as would-be thieves flee scene of burglary
Stolen music gear dumped on lawn as would-be thieves flee scene of burglary

Would-be thieves have fled a Liebig Street property in the middle of the night, dropping a stolen ukulele and other music gear on the front lawn after being disturbed by a neighbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.