Stolen music gear dumped on lawn as would-be thieves flee scene of burglary

Would-be thieves have fled a Liebig Street property in the middle of the night, dropping a stolen ukulele and other music gear on the front lawn after being disturbed by a neighbour.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the two male offenders were disturbed breaking into the residential property at 4am on Thursday, April 6.
"They've forced entry, making sufficient noise for people at a nearby house to be awoken," he said.
"A nearby resident has confronted the two offenders, who were described as being male and wearing face coverings."
The detective said the would-be thieves dropped the items they were attempting to steal, including a ukulele, amplifier and sound controller, on the front lawn and fled the scene.
"One ran north on Liebig Street and the other ran south," he said.
"We're seeking anyone with information as to who these men might be, to contact me at Warrnambool police crime investigation unit on 5560 1174."
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
