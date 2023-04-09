A "big, goofy puppy" has spent his second Easter in care after reaching the heartbreaking milestone of one year at the city's shelter.
Warrnambool RSPCA shelter manager Tracey Scott said Jimmy, a Bull Arab-cross aged about two, would be pampered by staff.
"He was just a big, goofy puppy who was too big for his legs and body," she said.
"He originally went into another regional facility up north, but because he was too excited, too playful and he just needed some time to grow, we just couldn't find the right home for him.
"Jimmy did eventually get adopted, but he was returned for being too big and boisterous.
"So now he's been here for 12 months. He's grown up now and is not so much of a puppy anymore, but he's still a big goof.
"We have an amazing foster carer who takes him out for respite all the time, and when he's out you see a whole new side of him. It's just fabulous.
"But since his 12-month anniversary is this week, we're going to have lots of cakes and cuddles for him."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.