The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Accommodation options become scarce as visitors flock to south-west for the weekend

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated April 7 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Best Western Olde Maritime reception manager Courtney Gleeson said bookings this year were on track with 2021 and 2022. Picture by Anthony Brady
Best Western Olde Maritime reception manager Courtney Gleeson said bookings this year were on track with 2021 and 2022. Picture by Anthony Brady

Accommodation has become scarce in Warrnambool for the Easter long weekend, with strong bookings across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.