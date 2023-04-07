Accommodation has become scarce in Warrnambool for the Easter long weekend, with strong bookings across the city.
Best Western Olde Maritime reception manager Courtney Gleeson said the hotel had only a few rooms left.
"We're pretty solidly booked for the weekend. There's a few spots left on Monday, but interest has been strong considering the weather," she said.
Ms Gleeson said bookings this year were "pretty much on track" with 2021 and 2022.
"It's been a little bit slower than the last couple of years, but I think that's just due to cost of living pressures," she said.
Ms Gleeson said the fewer bookings may also have been a result of the post-lockdown holiday rush inflating the numbers of previous years.
She said visitors were not staying as long on average.
"The school holidays are pretty solidly booked but we're not seeing the longer stays like we did in the last couple of years," Ms Gleeson said.
"Similar demographics are coming down, but it's been a little bit slower for the family rooms."
Like many businesses, the Best Western Olde Maritime is desperate for workers.
"We're very much looking for wait staff at the moment," Ms Gleeson said.
"The two public holidays during the week make it a bit hard with staffing issues and payments."
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said Surfside Holiday Park was fully booked, while more than 250 sites were filled at Shipwreck Bay Holiday Park.
"Easter bookings across Warrnambool are strong and with some inclement weather indoor attractions such as our shops and eateries are likely to be busy," he said.
A Moyne Shire Council spokesperson said it had also seen a good turnout.
"We have strong bookings across our six parks for the long weekend which are slightly up on last year," they said.
"Our teams are prepared for a busy long weekend and school holidays."
