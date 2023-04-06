Emergency services responding to car crash

Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle accident near Panmure on Thursday.
A Victoria police spokesman said emergency services were on their way to the accident scene on Warrumyea Road near the Mooneys Road intersection.
A car is believed to have crashed into a tree, and while initial reports were that the driver was trapped, police said they were able to free themselves from the vehicle.
No further details were available about the accident which happened just after 7.30pm.
