Former TAFE executive pleads guilty to single charge

Former South West TAFE executive pleads guilty to single charge

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 7 2023 - 11:13am, first published 9:15am
A former South West TAFE executive has pleaded guilty to his involvement in an alleged training scam which saw funds being siphoned to a mother and daughter.

