Former TAFE executive pleads guilty to single charge

A former South West TAFE executive has pleaded guilty to his involvement in an alleged training scam which saw funds being siphoned to a mother and daughter.
Maurice Molan pleaded guilty in Melbourne County Court on March 29 to a single charge of misconduct in a public office.
He will face a plea hearing in the same court on September 12.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years' jail.
Molan, training company TayTell owner and director Rebecca Taylor, her daughter and officer manager Heather Snelleksz and associate Nicola Clifford were charged with more than 55 alleged offences by the state's anti-corruption agency in September 2020 as part of Operation Lansdowne, which examined allegations of serious corruption involving the Victorian vocational education and training, and transport sectors.
An IBAC report released in 2017 said training company operated the alleged scam through which it received more than $2 million of government funding for training that allegedly did not take place.
It was alleged Ms Taylor enrolled a number of people in a course, with South West TAFE agreeing to accredit students. It was alleged she set this up through her relationship with Molan.
The case has been on foot for a number of years with Molan being committed to stand trial in April last year following a lengthy committal hearing in the magistrates court.
He pleaded not guilty to misconduct in public office, unauthorised modification of computer data and four counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.
An indictment was then filed in the county court in September containing two charges of misconduct in public office.
The matter resolved last month with Molan pleading guilty to the single charge of misconduct in a public office, while all of the charges against Ms Clifford were discontinued.
Ms Taylor and her daughter each face four charges of obtaining financial advantage by deception and are expected to stand trial for about six weeks in October.
They will next appear in court on June 1 for a directions hearing.
In 2015, The Standard reported South West TAFE, which has multiple campuses at locations including Warrnambool, Hamilton and Portland, had asked police to examine a third-party contractor running an engineering course after uncovering irregularities.
The special investigation by Victoria's corruption watchdog later found an alleged multi-million dollar training scam exploited oversight weaknesses at South West Institute of TAFE.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
