Port Fairy Yacht Club to host prestigious Melbourne to Port Fairy Race over Easter weekend

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
April 7 2023 - 9:00am
Alex - Team MacAdie's yacht will be one of almost a dozen to come to Port Fairy this weekend. Picture by Steb Fisher
The Port Fairy Yacht Club is hosting the coveted Ocean Racing Club Victoria Melbourne to Port Fairy Race this Easter weekend, with almost a dozen large ocean racing yachts to descend on the region.

