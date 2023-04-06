The Port Fairy Yacht Club is hosting the coveted Ocean Racing Club Victoria Melbourne to Port Fairy Race this Easter weekend, with almost a dozen large ocean racing yachts to descend on the region.
The 135 nautical mile race kicks off on Good Friday from 3.30pm at Queenscliff, with yachts expected to arrive in Warrnambool and Port Fairy throughout Saturday morning and into the evening.
The yachts will be visible from the Warrnambool Breakwater throughout Saturday with the finish line for the race to be near the mouth of the Moyne River at Port Fairy where they will be berthed at night along the jetty adjacent to the Wharf Restaurant before commencing their return to Melbourne on Sunday.
Port Fairy Yacht Club secretary Arnold Brian told The Standard it was exciting for the club to host the event, which is the first time the race will form part of the National Offshore Championship Series of yacht races, which includes the famous Melbourne-Hobart, Melbourne-Devonport and Melbourne-King Island races.
"It's very exciting for the club," he said.
"In the past it's a had a fairly low profile and it's been ran since around 1977, but this year it's part of the national championship series so it's exciting.
"It's very prestigious for us and if it's successful, next year I'd imagine we'd see as many as 25 boats instead of the ten we'll get this weekend."
Brian said the club would be open all Easter weekend to visitors to watch the race and live track the yachts or talk to club members and crews to learn more about the sport.
