Cost of living pressures are exacerbating an already dire situation at Warrnambool's only pet shelter, leaving staff "desperate" for relief.
Just two employees were left to care for more than 130 animals on Thursday, a circumstance shelter manager Tracey Scott said transpired from a perfect storm of factors.
"I've been here for 16 years and nothing has been done in that time to increase the size of the shelter," she said.
"Meanwhile, the size of the town has grown exponentially in the past 10 years. We've outgrown our site, we've outgrown our space, we've outgrown everything unfortunately.
"At the moment we're sitting at about 130 animals on the back of doing a transfer to Melbourne a couple of days ago, so it's a lot. It's more than what we're built for.
"We were sitting up around 160 at our peak time around December-February which is our kitten season.
"The cost of living has exacerbated the situation. The rental crisis has always been an issue, we've seen a lot more animals come in over the last five to 10 years from people who've had to surrender their animals.
"If you've got a rental and it's gone up from $400 to $500, where do you cut corners?
"We try and help as much as we can if it's a case of food, we'll help them for a month or two and provide flea treatments or those sorts of things if it helps keep the animal in the home."
Ms Scott said a recent decision to also receive transfers from Glenelg Shire, combined with a shortage of staff, created an overwhelming situation for the "fatigued" employees.
"We're desperate for volunteers and foster carers," she said.
"We've seen a downturn in those numbers since COVID and we haven't recovered.
"It's the same as staffing at the moment. Typically, I'd pop a job up and we'd get over 100 candidates but now we're lucky if we got 10 or 20."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
