Seasoned Warrnambool cyclists say while it would be "superb" to have a velodrome in the city, the facility wouldn't be financially viable.
Their comments come after a social media post calling for the cycling track.
Warrnambool Cycling Club president Mark Hyland said he'd support the plan.
"Ballarat has one, Ararat has one, so it'd be superb if we had one," he said.
"There's not a lot of track cycling happening in Warrnambool at the moment but that's primarily because we haven't got anywhere to do it."
Despite being smaller than Warrnambool, both Ararat and Mount Gambier have their own velodromes.
The cycling track at the Friendlies Societies' Park was historically the go-to ring for cyclists in the region.
"Years ago we always raced at the Friendlies Societies' but that's been out of order for quite a while," Mr Hyland said.
"I think it got to the point where it wasn't safe to ride on."
Cyclist Barry Warren said the track was unusable in its current state.
"We haven't had a track for many years, it's been a long time since they've held competitive racing up at the Friendlies," he said.
"It's in disrepair, it just doesn't meet standard."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Warren said while he'd love a velodrome in Warrnambool, getting it funded would be incredibly difficult.
"It's great in theory but whether the need justifies the cost, I'm not sure," he said.
"I'm in favour of it of course, but realistically I don't know where we'd get the funding to do it."
Mr Hyland said this wasn't the first time people had asked for a track in Warrnambool.
"We made an attempt at this many years ago but we didn't get very far with the funding," he said.
"But you never know, this time might be different."
Mr Warren said funding from the state government would be the only hope.
"It'd be a massive ask of the Warrnambool City Council to do it," he said.
"I'd love to see it happen but without government funding I don't think it would be possible."
Where this velodrome would go was yet to be decided, but Mr Warren said it would best fit near Reid Oval.
"Keeping all the sporting facilities in the one area would be a good idea, make that the sporting hub," he said.
Mr Hyland told The Standard he wasn't sure where the facility could go in the city.
"You'd need a bit of vacant land with room for parking as well," he said.
"But Warrnambool's a fair-size centre now, I think they might consider it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.