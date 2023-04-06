The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Seasoned cyclists say a Warrnambool velodrome would be too costly

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Cycling Club president Mark Hyland said he'd do 'anything to support cycling', but a Warrnambool velodrome would be difficult to fund. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool Cycling Club president Mark Hyland said he'd do 'anything to support cycling', but a Warrnambool velodrome would be difficult to fund. Picture by Anthony Brady

Seasoned Warrnambool cyclists say while it would be "superb" to have a velodrome in the city, the facility wouldn't be financially viable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.