Mortlake student shaves mullet off for The Royal Children's Hospital's Good Friday Appeal

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 1:51pm
Mortlake's Will Cameron, 11, had his mullet shaved off at a school assembly on Thursday, April 6, to raise money for The Royal Children's Hospital's Good Friday Appeal. Picture by Anthony Brady
Mortlake's Will Cameron has had his mullet lopped off after growing it for three years to support the hospital his seven-month old cousin is being treated at for spinal muscular atrophy.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

