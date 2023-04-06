Mortlake's Will Cameron has had his mullet lopped off after growing it for three years to support the hospital his seven-month old cousin is being treated at for spinal muscular atrophy.
On Thursday, April 6, the St Colman's Primary School Mortlake student's father, Grant, was given the honour of doing the chop.
Will's mother, Sarah, said the money raised would go towards The Royal Children's Hospital's Good Friday Appeal.
Sarah said she was blown away with her son's decision to shave off his mullet.
"It's his pride and joy," she said. "I can't believe it's gotten to nearly $5000.
"We set ourselves a goal of $500 and it's now nearly 10 times that, it's insane."
Ms Cameron said she was speechless her son decided to do something for his cousin.
"You don't expect a little 11-year-old to be so selfless, it pulled at our heartstrings a bit," she said.
