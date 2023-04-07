A $400,000 upgrade is working to bring a 133-year-old piece of rare railway history in Port Fairy back to its former glory.
It's been a painstaking process since renewal works on the Railway Goods Shed at Railway Place began in early March.
The building had served the town, port and hinterland until 1970 when the building fell into disrepair before being used as a storage space.
BHD Constructions' David Janes said his crew was determined to see the building restored, but heritage restrictions had proved a challenge.
"Nothing's square, straight or level but we're trying to put everything back exactly as it was," he said.
"We've stripped the paint off, we're removing the cladding and re-fixing the roller doors.
"We're trying to repair everything like-for-like, but matching the existing materials has been a challenge.
"We're getting someone to mill the hardwood out of timber which isn't green so it doesn't warp straight away. We're also getting fixings especially made in Queensland to re-fix the new cladding."
He said while difficult, the project was a rewarding opportunity.
"It's really exciting," he said.
"It's an interesting project to be involved in, it'll something to be proud of when we're finished. We're looking at the end of June for everything to be complete."
A Moyne Council spokesman said once finished, the building's use would be determined by the community.
"We'll look at some community consultation around future use once we're through this stage and possibly some activation options in the meantime to make it usable," he said.
The project is being funded by $220,000 from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund and a further $180,000 from the council's budget.
The council received approval from Heritage Victoria and a conservation management plan was completed.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
