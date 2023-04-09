After pouring in much of her savings into building a school back in Sudan, Warrnambool's Teresa Padiet says visiting the students for the first time was life-changing, even for her own children.
Ms Padiet spent six weeks visiting the school every day, and wants to thank the Warrnambool community who helped and listened to her story.
She is in the process of setting up an organisation to keep the doors of the school open.
So far 163 children are enrolled, but the building is capable of housing more than 400 but more tables and chairs are needed.
During her visit to Sudan, her five children came with her and say it changed their lives.
Daughter Daniella said she couldn't get her head around all that her mum had achieved.
"Especially her being a single mother too. I'm very proud of her," he said. "I didn't want to come back.
"It was very eye-opening. It was very bittersweet as well. Seeing how we are here compared to over there."
She said there were kids bringing their younger kids to school because they didn't have any parents. "Yet they're still happy," she said.
"We had a special connection to the kids. Just seeing them happy in the state that they're in. I can actually learn from them. I was very grateful."
She has plans to return to visit the school.
"Even if mum stops going, I'll keep going," she said.
Daniella said the school didn't have many learning materials, so she was planning to send over books, pens and pencils for the kids.
She said they also wanted to pitch in and help cover the cost of uniforms for the school for those who couldn't afford it.
Youngest son, Ywomo, said it was "pretty awesome" what his mum had done.
Teresa said many of the students were orphans or refugees.
"Every day I went to the school. Watching the kids, every day it amazes me," she said.
"They're happy."
Teresa said she knew the first year of operating the school would be hard, but after visiting the school and seeing the happy faces with her own eyes she knew it was worth it.
"I see myself in them. They're struggling but they're happy with their life," she said.
"There were those who didn't have shoes."
Now she is giving children like her a chance to go to school, something she was able to do through the kindness of a stranger.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.