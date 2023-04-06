Moving forward for their swimming it'll be a great experience.- Jayson Lamb
Almost a dozen of the most talented Warrnambool-based swimmers will be looking to make a splash throughout April on the Gold Coast when the national championships kick off over the Easter weekend.
The Australian Age Championships kicked off on Good Friday with a strong contingent of Warrnambool Swimming Club members to take part, which will then roll into the highly-coveted Australian Swimming Championships from April 17 to April 20.
Warrnambool's Fionn Ginley will compete in the National Multi Class section which concludes on Sunday, while Jude de Silva Smith, Eamonn McCarthy, Zoe Davis, Ella Matters, Jade King and Chloe Adams will all compete in various events in the National Age sections.
Star swimmer Sebastian Christie-Crane will then have a golden opportunity to put his name up in lights in the open section at the Australian Swimming Championships, with the highly-talented entering his events in top-form.
Both sets of national championships will be broadcast live on 9GO.
Warrnambool Swimming Club coach Jayson Lamb told The Standard the strong and talented group was excited to test themselves on the national stage.
"They've been training really well, this is their first nationals for virtually all of them except for Sebastian, he'll be in the open but they're all well prepared and excited for the challenge," he said.
"It'll be a really good experience for them. To qualify for the event you've basically got to be top 60 in Australia so it's a huge achievement.
"Moving forward for their swimming it'll be a great experience for them."
He added the club and swimming community was proud of them for all they've achieved.
"It's pleasing for the club," he said. "The age group range is between 13 to 22 and we have representatives basically across all of them and the open as well which is great. It's great for us."
