WARRNAMBOOL trainer Symon Wilde is confident his talented mare Sirileo Miss will put in a forward showing in Saturday's $1 million Group One Queen Of The Turf at Randwick.
Top jockey Ben Melham, who has ridden Sirileo Miss to three of her nine wins including the last two victories at Flemington and Moonee Valley has the ride on the five-year-old in her first group one race.
Wilde said Sirileo Miss deserved a crack at a big Group One after an impressive victory in the Group Two Sunline Stakes at Moonee Valley last month.
"We've lifted the bar with Sirileo Miss going to the Queen Of The Turf," Wilde told The Standard. "It's a big jump up in class but she deserves a crack at a big Group One following her easy Sunline victory. She's in top form and hasn't missed a beat following that win. We've given her two track gallops going the right-handed way at Warrnambool in the last week to get her used to going the Sydney way. She seemed to handle it well. Baillie Keast who rides Sirileo Miss in a lot of her work was happy with her action going the right-handed way in the track gallops."
Sirileo Miss left Warrnambool on Wednesday evening and is stabled at Goulburn in the lead up to Saturday's 1600 metre contest.
"We wanted to keep Sirileo Miss in a similar environment to what she has in Warrnambool," Wilde said. "She's away from the hustle and bustle in Goulburn. We'll just float her down from Goulburn on the Saturday morning for the race."
Bookmakers rate Sirileo Miss as a $10 chance in the early betting markets for the Queen Of The Turf.
Meanwhile, Duchess Of Dorset runs in a $130,000 fillies and mares race for Wilde at Sandown on Saturday.
