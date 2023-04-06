The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool-trained Sirileo Miss to race in Saturday's $1 million Group One Queen Of The Turf at Randwick.

By Tim Auld
Updated April 6 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Symon Wilde is confident in talented mare Sirileo Miss' chances at Randwick. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Symon Wilde is confident in talented mare Sirileo Miss' chances at Randwick. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Symon Wilde is confident his talented mare Sirileo Miss will put in a forward showing in Saturday's $1 million Group One Queen Of The Turf at Randwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.