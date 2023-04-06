"We've lifted the bar with Sirileo Miss going to the Queen Of The Turf," Wilde told The Standard. "It's a big jump up in class but she deserves a crack at a big Group One following her easy Sunline victory. She's in top form and hasn't missed a beat following that win. We've given her two track gallops going the right-handed way at Warrnambool in the last week to get her used to going the Sydney way. She seemed to handle it well. Baillie Keast who rides Sirileo Miss in a lot of her work was happy with her action going the right-handed way in the track gallops."