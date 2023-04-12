South Warrnambool's Maggie Johnstone is hoping to take her game to a new level this year after earning selection in Victoria Country's under 16 team.
Johnstone was one of four Greater Western Victoria Rebels selected in the 23-player squad, with former AFL Women's player and current Murray Bushrangers girls mentor Emma Mackie named as coach.
The 15-year-old said it had been her goal to make the squad, though she was caught off-guard when selections came earlier in the season than she expected.
"I was pumped, I was so surprised," Johnstone told The Standard. "Everyone was really excited... the other girls from Rebels that also got chosen, we went to the 18s training and they announced it there. All the girls from last year that were in Vic Country, they got around us. It was really good to get a couple tips from people who have experienced it."
The Warrnambool College student credited another south-west talent in Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch, who co-captains the Rebels' under 18 side and is in this year's AFL Women's Academy, as a strong role-model.
"She's such a good leader... she's definitely one of my role models," Johnstone said. "I'm meaning to talk to her about Vic Country and get some tips from her, being she's been through it all already."
Johnstone was thrilled to have several Rebels named alongside her in the representative side, and was looking forward to the chance to train at Essendon Football Club's training facility The Hangar as part of the program.
"It's pretty unreal, it's such a good experience to be around elite people and in facilities as good as that (Essendon)," she said. "It's definitely a big jump from local footy to Rebels and I feel like this new Vic Country team is definitely going to be a level higher."
Johnstone was named captain of the Rebels' under 16 squad prior to its two Coates Talent League games last month, where she featured in the midfield and up forward. The teenager said she didn't want to put too much pressure on herself when playing for Vic Country, after feeling her game suffered after she focused too much on performance in her first game for the Rebels.
"I'm just going to try and have fun and play my best," she said.
Johnstone is carrying her lessons on leadership into an co-captaincy role at South Warrnambool alongside Ruby Couch.
"All the girls that got picked for the leadership group definitely have something to bring to the table and I'm excited to bring my piece," she said.
The under 16 Championships got underway this week, with Vic Country set to play Vic Metro at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve on Thursday. Vic Country will play its second match at Arden Street Oval on Sunday, April 23 against Western Australia.
