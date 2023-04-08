Warrnambool's Holly Parkes was just 14 when she started working with horses, and at 16 she is well on her way to becoming a trainer.
Six mornings a week, she is up at 3.30am to work with horses at Warrnambool's racecourse before heading out to Crossley to feed and look after them before heading back to school at Brauer College.
"My friends say I'm crazy for getting up that early. They don't know how I do it," she said.
"I've always loved horses. I love working with them.
"It doesn't feel like a job, it feels like a hobby."
Because she has been doing it so long, Holly said she was used to the early starts.
When she first started looking after the horses, she wanted to be a jockey but when the strapper's first horse won a race in 2020 she turned her attention to becoming a trainer.
"She was the first horse I walked, and she won her first race. I was really happy. It was the best day of my life," she said.
Last year, Holly bought the horse, Ivy Rose, when it was retired from racing.
"When I put her into foal and she had a foal Denny, which is a colt, I also had another reason to move into becoming a trainer so I can train him and race him in the future," she said.
"I want to become a trainer, go to races all the time and meet new people."
She is doing a school-based apprenticeship where she is starting to get her certificates to become a qualified trainer - something she expects to achieve soon after she finishes year 12.
"I want to finish them off as soon as I can," she said.
The year 11 student is also studying to get a certificate in welding - a skill that will come in handy if she ever needs to repair a horse float or the horse stalls.
Holly said she goes to as many races as she can with her bosses, trainers Quinton and Barb Scott and plans to be at the May Racing Carnival. She said being involved with the racing industry was an amazing experience.
Holly also won best dressed strapper at a recent race meeting. Her story will soon feature on TV for Racing.com.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
