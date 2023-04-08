The Standard
Warrnambool's Holly Parkes makes early start to career working with horses

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated April 8 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:30pm
Holly Parkes has been getting up at 3.30am six days a week to work with horses at Warrnambool's racecourse and is hoping to become a trainer. Picture Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool's Holly Parkes was just 14 when she started working with horses, and at 16 she is well on her way to becoming a trainer.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

