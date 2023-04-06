Eight-year-old Hudson Foster knows first-hand the work The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne does.
The Warrnambool boy received treatment at the hospital nine weeks ago after he broke his femur in a skateboarding accident.
Temporarily confined to a wheelchair, his mother Kate told The Standard Hudson undertook a "wheel-a-thon" to raise money to give back to the hospital through The Good Friday Appeal.
Hudson wheeled himself 2.4 kilometres daily for 20 days near his home in the Toohey Estate, totalling 48 kilometres - the distance between Warrnambool and Terang.
"He's shown such determination - we've had neighbours who have walked with him and three people have said if you dress up we'll donate," Ms Foster said.
"One day he wore a Mario suit and the person doubled their donation from $50 to $100."
Hudson's mother, father Brendan and grandparents also joined him along the way.
Ms Foster said her son had been a patient at RCH several times - following the accident, for surgery when he was two-and-a-half years old, and for treatment with the metabolic disorder and endocrinology teams.
"He's doing this (fundraiser) because he's at the age, and because of the recent visit, where he could see how important the hospital is," Ms Foster said.
"He was so determined to achieve this and to give back to all the other sick kids who need the Royal Children's.
"We've had close friends that have had children for serious things, who might not be here today, at that amazing hospital."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Hudson has had surgery with this injury at RCH - he had another surgery at 2 and a half years old on his throat. He also has a metabolic disorder - he's under the care of the metabolic disorder team and endocrinology (the endocrine systems).
We've had quite a few experiences with the hospital.
He's doing this because he's at the age, recent visit, he could see how important the hospital was and was so determined to achieve this and to give back to all the other sick kids who need the royal childrens.
We've had close friends that have had children who might not be here today, for serious things, at that amazing hospital.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.