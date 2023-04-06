The Standard
Warrnambool's Hudson Foster has raised money for The Royal Children's Hospital's Good Friday Appeal

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated April 6 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
Hudson Foster, with sisters Nellie and Lottie. Temporarily wheelchair-bound following a skateboarding accident, Hudson wheeled himself around daily for several kilometres across 20 days to raise money for The Royal Children's Hospital's Good Friday Appeal. Picture by Anthony Brady
Eight-year-old Hudson Foster knows first-hand the work The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne does.

Eight-year-old Hudson Foster knows first-hand the work The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne does.

