V8 Supercars ace Cam Waters believes he's 'not far away' from a maiden sprintcar feature win, as he prepares for Sunday's final round of the Premier Speedway track championship.
The 28-year-old, who started sprintcar racing alongside his V8 commitments in 2021, has registered two second-place A-Main finishes this year but is still chasing an elusive win.
He heads into Sunday's Easter Trail event sitting seventh in the track championship, hoping to finish his campaign on a high.
"Hopefully we can get on the podium or snag a win," Waters told The Standard.
"I've had a few seconds, that's the aim to get a few wins and keep improving. You know we're not far away. We just kind of need a night to all come together and I think we can do it."
Waters, who races for Tickford Racing in the supercars, is happy with his progression as a sprintcar driver.
"It's like anything, the more you do something the better you get at it," he said. "I've done a fair bit the last couple of years and definitely feeling more comfortable in the car. (I'm) at a good point now, still can improve but I'm just loving my racing at the moment."
The Mildura native relishes competing at Premier Speedway where he nabbed an equal career-best second in the penultimate round of the track championship in March. He finished 23rd in the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in January.
"I love Warrnambool, the whole venue's great and the town's awesome and gets around the speedway," he said. "Classic week's so much fun. I'm planning on doing it again next year."
Waters has had a mixed start to his supercars' season, sitting sixth in the drivers championship two rounds in after claiming a win in the first round. He said he plans to keep racing sprintcars "while its not going to hurt my supercar stuff".
Queenslander Lachlan McHugh leads the Premier Speedway track championship (852 points), with Portland's Brock Hallett in second (846) and Warrnambool's Jamie Veal third (822).
Of those three only Hallett had nominated for Sunday's race (as of Thursday), boosting his chances of clinching the title.
