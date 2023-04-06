A south-west Indigenous elder says the Liberal party's decision to oppose the voice to parliament feels like a repeat of opposition Leader Peter Dutton boycotting the 2008 Apology.
Mr Dutton announced on Wednesday the Liberals would back constitutional recognition for Indigenous people but would not support a voice to parliament.
He said the Liberals did not support "the prime minister's Canberra voice", but rather wanted a legislated local and regional voice mechanism.
South-west Indigenous elder Lenny Clarke said the announcement felt like a repeat of Mr Dutton walking out on the National Apology to the Stolen Generations in 2008.
"We are where we are today because of people like him," he said.
"It is absolutely wrong.
"My father old Banjo used to say 'they knew how many cattle there were before they knew how many Aboriginal people'. We didn't count and really, what's changed?
"Dutton and his conservative party is interfering. They're a total hindrance but I have faith in the Australian community that they will say 'we definitely need a voice direct to government'."
Earlier this year Mr Dutton apologised for abstaining from then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's apology 15 years ago, stating he failed to grasp at the time its symbolic significance.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan on Thursday confirmed the Liberals would actively campaign for the 'no' vote in the lead-up to the referendum.
But he said the party had made it "very clear that we support Indigenous recognition in the constitution".
"We want improved outcomes on the ground for Indigenous and Torres Strait Islanders. We just think this is the wrong way to do it," he said.
He said under Labor's proposed model it was unclear how the Western region would be represented, or who would represent it.
"This is the biggest change to our constitution in 100 years and yet there is legal uncertainty. We have no idea how the bureaucracy of the voice would function and how it would lead to better outcomes on the ground."
Mr Tehan said bipartisan agreement for Indigenous recognition in the constitution was a position the Liberals had held since the Howard government.
"We don't have a top-down approach, we have a bottom-up approach. We need local and regional voices so that we get the representation we need from the ground," he said.
"As we know in western Victoria, one of our biggest problems is that Canberra doesn't know or understand what our needs are, and a Canberra-based voice will be more of the same when it comes to the types of policies and approaches that we get."
Mr Tehan said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese could legislate a voice tomorrow if he wanted to.
"Instead, he's proposing to make a radical change to the constitution which will take months if not years," he said.
"My strong view is that our constitution should treat everyone, all Australians, equally and what is being proposed does not do that."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.