The lure of playing alongside a close friend and potentially winning a maiden senior premiership was what drove Panmure ruckman Rylan Rattley to sign with the Bulldogs.
The 30-year-old, who shone in an opening round win over reigning premiers Nirranda, joined the Bulldogs after an impressive career in the Central Highlands and Ballarat football leagues where he wasn't able to taste the ultimate success.
Rattley initially wasn't planning on playing this year after a two-year hiatus from the game before answering the call of schoolmate and Panmure assistant coach Matt Colbert who sold him on the idea.
"(He) said it was probably going to be the last year he was going to play," Rattley said.
"I've been mates with him for a long time since high school, so I thought I'd come down and play with him for one last crack.
"Colby was the main thing (reason for signing) and he said we've got a shot at a premiership.
"So I was like why not come down and see how we go."
Rattley, who will commute around two hours to Warrnambool and District league games, was pleased with his performance straight up after his multiple year layoff.
He rucked the whole game and was happy to get through unscathed.
The Bulldogs fell at the final hurdle last season and though just one game into this year's campaign, Rattley is bullish about their flag prospects after downing the reigning premiers.
He acknowledged that his goal was to play his role and "hopefully come away with a premiership".
"(It's) premiership or bust for me really," he said.
Rattley is unsure whether this will be his last season of football.
"I feel like I've got a little bit of unfinished business with Dunnstown in the Central Highlands, so I might like to go back there eventually," he said.
