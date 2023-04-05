Accused burglar steals security camera but footage of him found on the cloud

An accused burglar who tried to conceal his identity by removing a security camera from a Warrnambool home didn't realise the footage was stored to the cloud.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the 35-year-old man was identified by police and subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and other offences.
He alleged the man attended a property in Warrnambool's Wells Street overnight on Tuesday while the occupants were asleep inside.
He said a car parked outside the house was left unlocked and the accused offender located a key to the garage which he then entered.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said the man stole a number of items, including a distress beacon for boaters and a push bike worth about $4000.
He said the accused man spotted a CCTV camera and tore it out before throwing it away.
"But what he didn't realise was the footage had been downloaded to the cloud first," the detective said.
"The man is well-known to police and was in court in January this year for multiple offences in which he received a community correction order."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said detectives attended the man's Warrnambool address on Wednesday.
He said the accused man tried to hide but was found under a blanket.
He said the man was arrested, charged and remanded in custody overnight.
The man appeared briefly in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until a later date.
