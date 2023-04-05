The Standard
Warrnambool man charged with alleged aggravated burglary

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 9:30am
Accused burglar steals security camera but footage of him found on the cloud
An accused burglar who tried to conceal his identity by removing a security camera from a Warrnambool home didn't realise the footage was stored to the cloud.

