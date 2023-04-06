The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Bid to restore a piece of Warrnambool's WWI war history

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 7 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Loft wants to see the old WWI-era gun returned to Cannon Hill. It was taken away in 2020 for repair but never returned. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Chris Loft wants to see the old WWI-era gun returned to Cannon Hill. It was taken away in 2020 for repair but never returned. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

It's "a crying shame" a piece of Warrnambool's WWI memorabilia hasn't returned to its home at Cannon Hill, but a Warrnambool war buff is keen to see it happen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.