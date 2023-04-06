It's "a crying shame" a piece of Warrnambool's WWI memorabilia hasn't returned to its home at Cannon Hill, but a Warrnambool war buff is keen to see it happen.
Chris Loft is restoring four of his own artillery pieces - one of them the same as the anti-aircraft Bofor at Cannon Hill - and is keen to see the German howitzers gun that was removed for repair returned.
The two howitzers were removed in 2020 but only one of them returned after being made safe, and the second one was put in storage after it was found it needed more extensive work.
In September last year, the council said work on the gun was "on hold", and it was being kept in storage at the council depot.
The German field guns were brought to Warrnambool in 1921 for display, and were dedicated on Anzac Day that year.
They were part of a huge amount of enemy equipment captured by Australian forces in 1918 and were chosen because of their links to the Warrnambool soldiers who fought on the Western Front.
But Mr Loft said when he saw a photo of the gun in the council yard "just rusting away", he decided he wanted to do something about saving it. "It's a bit of a crying shame," he said.
Mr Loft said to see it in that state, it was almost like no one cared about it.
He has started a Facebook group Warrnambool WWI Trophy Guns and hopes to ensure their preservation, and educate the public about their history.
Mr Loft said he had been in contact with the Australian Artillery Register about the gun's restoration.
"There's guys out there that'd be happy to do that. I don't know how much cost would be to Warrnambool City but I can't imagine it would be much," he said.
"Knowing a few of the guys involved in that area, one of the most expensive parts of doing these things is getting the wheelwright to actually make the wheels."
Mr Loft said he would write to the council to see what he could do to help with the restoration and ensure it was returned to Cannon Hill.
"I understand that it's more of a preservation than restoration. Restorations are expensive, especially because parts haven't been available for 100 years and when you have to start having to fabricate stuff, that's where it becomes horribly expensive," he said.
"The thing is with those field guns, they cost Australian lives. They killed fathers, sons, brothers, uncles. They weren't war trophies so to speak.
"It's history that deserves to be recognised, if not remembered."
He said he would like to see an information board erected to tell people why they are there.
Mr Loft said his great uncle was in the 23rd battalion, making the gun's return an issue close to his heart.
"I've always had an interest in military history. But it went up 10-fold, especially after I bought my pieces," he said.
"Anything I can do to help or facilitate. I understand it's not going to be an overnight process, but even a start to it."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
