Port Campbell's Cairns Street Telstra public payphone could be in Victoria's most picturesque location

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated April 12 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 10:00am
Port Campbell's Cairns Street Telstra public payphone could be in Victoria's most picturesque location. More than 800 calls were made from the payphone over the past year. More than 54,000 calls were made across the five south-west council areas in the past year. Picture by Sean McKenna
Surrounded by cliffs and the rolling sea, hundreds of calls are being made on what could well be one of Australia's most picturesque public payphones.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

