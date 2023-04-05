The Standard
Probationary driver escapes injury in crash after failing to give way at a stop sign

By Jessica Greenan
April 5 2023 - 4:10pm
Motorist 'lucky' to escape injury after car tips over, slides

A probationary driver who collided with a car after failing to obey a stop sign in Port Fairy overnight is lucky to escape injury.

