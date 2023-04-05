Motorist 'lucky' to escape injury after car tips over, slides

A probationary driver who collided with a car after failing to obey a stop sign in Port Fairy overnight is lucky to escape injury.
Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkey said the incident occurred at 7.35pm on Tuesday at the intersection of Bank Street and the Princes highway.
He said a probationary driver travelling west failed to obey a stop sign and was T-Boned by a car travelling north. The offending vehicle tipped onto its side and slid along the road before landing back on its wheels.
Sergeant Walkey said no injuries were sustained by either party.
"It was very lucky that no-one was seriously injured, airbags were deployed in both vehicles and both vehicles were written off," he said.
Sergeant Walkey said the offending driver was to be issued an infringement notice.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.