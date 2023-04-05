Warning issued after spate of thefts from cars

Motorists are being urged to lock their vehicles after a third series of thefts in Port Fairy in one week.
Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said a number of burglaries had hit the area.
"Overnight on Saturday night and again on Tuesday night the Port Fairy township was targeted by offenders where there's been a series of burglaries from motor vehicles," he said.
"All the offences have occurred in unlocked vehicles or garages.
"We are encouraging people to lock their vehicles, remove any valuables from plain sight including vehicles in garages and to make sure their houses are locked.
"Anyone who sees or hears any suspicious activity overnight should call 000 immediately to report it."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
