Woodford Primary School is working on an adjusted timetable in the lead-up to the school holidays due to a number of staff and pupils being sick.
School principal Daniel Watson said seven teachers were away due to being sick or having COVID-19, while an unknown number of pupils were away with coughs or colds.
"I think a lot of schools across the state are affected at the moment," Mr Watson said.
"In a small school (like ours) it makes a difference - in a bigger school you may be able to cover that.
"We're combining a couple of classes and changing the specialist teachers around - art, physical education, science and music - just making adjustments to the timetable."
Mr Watson said the parents were doing the right thing by keeping their children at home.
He said this was a reminder the COVID-19 virus was "always going to be here".
"The rules and regulations are still there. Stay away if you're unwell," Mr Watson said.
"The COVID years make us more resilient and you keep doing what you've got to do.
"The parents and students know that."
Mr Watson said with life having gone back to mostly normal following years of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, people were going to get sick with the virus, just as they would with the common cold.
"You could have a gastro or general flu outbreak, I suppose this is a COVID outbreak which is unfortunate," he said.
"The teachers have to abide by the regulations of taking their five days off to get better and that's why the department says if you're unwell stay at home because it's the knock-on effect.
"We want to have the teachers in front of the students but if they're unwell they can't be there."
Mr Watson said community members needed to make sure health and hygiene were still priorities.
The Victorian Department of Education and Training said all government schools must continue to take the important steps of ensuring air purifiers were in use, external ventilation was maximised and good personal hygiene was encouraged.
The department is also encouraging staff and pupils to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
