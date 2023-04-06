A moment of pure reflection in front of the famous Clive Fairbairn Pavilion in the aftermath of a "surreal and whirlwind" week is what it took for Glenn Hannah to understand the magnitude of becoming a Melbourne Cricket Club premiership player.
For a club steeped in a rich history, being one of the most famous sporting institutions in the world and the oldest sports club in Australia, the Nestles export could only pinch himself as his photo was taken, proudly adorning the whites and with a beaming grin across his face.
"It didn't sink in when we won on (Sunday), but getting my photo in front of that pavilion, with how much history is attached I had this little moment where I realised what we had just done as a club and as a group," he told The Standard.
"We didn't know how important it was to so many people, not just us. It hit me just how much of an achievement it is.
"When we have presentation night I think we'll again realise how significant it is."
Days earlier, the tall fast bowler from Warrnambool played a pivotal role in helping secure the club's 22nd Victorian Premier Cricket first XI premiership as the Demons defeated Carlton in an absorbing three-day battle at Windy Hill, winning on first innings points.
The slick right-arm pace bowler, who took 18 wickets from his 13 matches this season, said playing in the decider was an experience like no other.
"Everyone says grand finals are really hard to win and it was an absolute battle all three days and quite surreal in many ways," he said.
"At the end of the first day it was just a roller coaster, we walked off thinking we bowled really well to keep them to 185 and all of a sudden we were 4-21.
"We thought we might lose it and to come back and fight and have a real gritty win and bat out that whole second day was amazing.
"It was a real battle, there was no easy moments, it was so intense which is what everyone says about Premier grand finals from years past."
Hannah's finals series in many ways defined his 28-game Premier career so far - full of heart, grit and determination to do whatever it takes to help his side, snaring seven wickets across three matches, often pivotal scalps.
But his exploits with the bat - bravely holding on late on day two with Kyle Williamson - as the Blues desperately sought the final wicket were as valuable as any period of play through the entire season.
Considering he had only batted three times all season, his unbeaten five off 43 balls ensured the Demons could bat out the day and all-but deny the Blues a chance to get back in the game.
"I absolutely loved it," he said of batting under pressure on day two.
"I went out, having faced four balls all season so there was no expectation, we were already ahead which was great but we wanted to enjoy batting because we don't get many opportunities.
"They were basically beating us every ball and we somehow managed to keep surviving. We absolutely loved the experience. We laughed as we missed these really good balls."
The determination to continue pushing his case to play first XI cricket after being in-and-out of the top-grade side for half a decade is something he is proud of.
It ultimately came down to hard work and believing his time would come if he stayed consistent and trusted his ability.
"At Melbourne we've got the best players in the state and 15 to 16 blokes who all have a reason to be in the side and it's something I've got used to being at the club for a while, it ultimately drives you and makes you work a bit harder," he said.
"I knew I'd go up and down in the teams, it's part of being at the club I thought there was a chance I'd miss out when the big games came around but I was in form at the right time and it was good to be a part of it.
"I'm pretty grateful."
Home will always be where his heart is and what shaped his inner belief.
A product of regional Victorian cricket, he said emerging from Warrnambool and representing his region in the competition was something he would cherish forever.
"They (Premier clubs) used to come around for country round every year and I remember thinking as a kid I wanted to be as good as them as cricketers but you didn't think it was really possible," he said.
"I remember playing against (Victorian quick) Brody Couch when we were young, maybe 15 or 16 and he was whacking them and already bowling fast even at that age and I don't know, Warrnambool is just so far away, you don't think you'd give it a go in the city and become superstars at Premier level and higher.
"Brody did it, Tommy (Jackson) did it, 'Ludes' (Tim Ludeman) did it for a long time. Warrnambool's a good little pool for talent."
A week prior to the grand final, as he was playing a key role in the preliminary final win against Ringwood, Hannah's home club was busy breaking a 20-year Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one premiership against Russells Creek, where his brother Max played a crucial role in the victory.
He said it was an emotional moment for him to see the club had won the premiership when he got back into the change room and checked his phone.
Having grown up at the club, playing his junior cricket there, there was a great amount of sentiment for him to see The Factory clinch the WDCA crown and end their time in the wilderness.
"I came off the Albert after we won and straight away got on the Frogbox to catch the end of the game at Reid and saw 'Wiz' (Geoff Williams) make his hundred and get the boys over the line," he said.
"I only wish I was there to be a part of it. I played with all of them boys in juniors, we all came through together, 'Chook' (Jacob Hetherington), Tommy Smith, Wiz was our coach every year.
"Max was in the side as well and I was genuinely over the moon for him and for everyone at the club. It was really special."
He said there was a place to bring Premier Cricket back into the regions every year for a match permanently and added playing a match for the Demons in Warrnambool would be a dream.
"It would be a cool experience and to be able to tell the boys how the pitch plays would be awesome," he said with a laugh.
"I haven't been on the Reid for a while now but I'd love to play for Melbourne there, it'd be surreal I reckon and something which I wouldn't forgot that's for sure."
