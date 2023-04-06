A Warrnambool bus driver was hospitalised after being hit by a car at the Lava Street interchange and a safety review of the location is now under way.
The driver, who was injured while crossing the zebra crossing on a toilet break, has not been able to return to work yet after the December accident.
Warrnambool Bus Lines flagged concerns the zebra crossing in front of where buses parked on Lava Street did not meet code.
There were reports at the time of cars having to break suddenly to avoid hitting pedestrians stepping out in front of the bus onto the zebra crossing, and instances of pedestrians having to jump back to avoid being hit by cars.
The Lava Street interchange also lacked shelter and toilets, but the council had set aside $300,000 in its budget in 2020 for an upgrade with the department of transport also set to chip in.
Managing director for the bus company Sam Lucas said the reality was Lava Street had a few problems from a safety point of view. "We've had a driver who's been hit by a car," he said.
Mr Lucas said the driver was still recovering from the accident which included rib and shoulder injuries. "They're not life-threatening but he's not back at work," he said. The department and council were aware of the incident, Mr Lucas said.
He said there had been discussions between council and the department of transport on the future of the interchange but was unsure yet what options would be raised by the council's review.
"We're happy to be involved. We have some philosophical views about the amenity at Lava Street verses the amenity at Koroit Street which we think is superior," he said.
"We told the council there were safety concerns with that stop ever since it was temporarily moved there during the Liebig Street refurbishment.
"We were ignored for whatever reason."
Mr Lucas said Koroit Street was the ideal location but there were some space constraints.
But whether the bus interchange would move back to Koroit Street was still to be discussed.
Any move back to Koroit Street would be made harder by the streetscape works which were done during the upgrade which turned the old bus stop into extra car parking.
"The safety issues aside... just as importantly from a long-term strategic point of view is: what is the position of public transport and public transport travellers in Warrnambool? What is council's view?" Mr Lucas said.
"What amenities need to be put in place to encourage them to ride on public transport in the CBD?
"What's that going to look like in five, 10, 20, 30 years as the population of the city grows and the capacity of the CBD to carry extra vehicular traffic reduced?"
A city council spokesman said it was working with Public Transport Victoria to formalise the Lava Street bus interchange.
"This includes discussions around a more accessible interchange, improving the pedestrian crossing, installation of CCTV cameras and the provision of amenities for drivers," the spokesman said.
"Any work is subject to funding and the project is still in the early planning phase."
Department of Transport and Planning acting regional director Aj Armstrong said they work closely with council on choosing where bus stops should be located on local roads, factoring in road safety, landscape and accessibility.
"Our number one priority is safety for all staff, customers and road users, and we will continue to work with Warrnambool City Council to ensure this is met," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
