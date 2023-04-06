The Standard
Bus driver hurt, review of Warrnambool's interchange under review

Updated April 6 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:15pm
A bus driver was injured crossing at the interchange on Lava Street with a review into its future now under way. File photo
A Warrnambool bus driver was hospitalised after being hit by a car at the Lava Street interchange and a safety review of the location is now under way.

