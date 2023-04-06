After 60 years of operation, a shortage of leaders has forced the Timboon Scout group to close its doors, leaving up to 40 youngsters in limbo.
Some have moved to the neighbouring Cobden group, a half-hour drive away, while others have had no choice but to quit.
The scout group is in a desperate hunt for new leaders, but an extensive advertising campaign has so far proved futile, raising fears the closure will become permanent.
It follows a similar callout just weeks ago from the Allansford and District Scout Group as the organisation struggles to attract volunteer leaders across Victoria.
1st Timboon Scouts committee president Brad Plozza said the group went into recess about four weeks ago after its two remaining leaders moved to Melbourne. Under Scouts Victoria regulations, a minimum of one leader per age group is required for programs to run.
Up until the closure, Timboon had 20 cubs (aged eight to 11 years), 16 scouts (11 to 15) and six venturers (15 to 18) on its books.
"There's no shortage of interest from the kids," Mr Plozza said, "but we need people with drive and passion to run the programs once a week for the kids."
He said the group had advertised in local newspapers, on social media and community notice boards. "But we're just not getting anybody to put their hand up."
Mr Plozza, whose four children have all come through the scout group, said permanent closure would mean a significant loss in recreational activities for Timboon youngsters.
"It will leave a big hole in that cub space before kids start to get into sport and it will leave a big hole for kids that are not sport oriented."
He said the group's closure had also left its Church Street Hall sitting idle. "Timboon Scout hall is a fantastic building, but while it's not being used, it's a waste of a very good community asset."
The purpose-built facility was opened in 2012, replacing the dilapidated and outmoded Nissen hut previously used by the scouts since formation in the early 1950s.
Long-time Timboon scout leader Nigel McConnell said the group's closure would be a significant loss to the community.
He said scouting was still as relevant today as it was when it was founded in England in 1907, equipping participants with life-long skills.
Mr McConnell said he was ready to step back into an assistant leader's role if and when Timboon reopened.
Scouts Victoria West Coast Region Commissioner John McDonald said the Timboon case typified a state-wide shortage of volunteers currently impacting the movement.
"It's around the whole state at the moment. No one wants to commit. We get a few parents who get involved when their kids come through, but once they leave, so do the parents," he said.
Mr McDonald said he was still hopeful the group could reopen if new leaders were found.
"But if we can't get a leader, we are in a pickle," he said. Anyone interested in becoming a leader can contact Mr McDonald on 0418998078.
