The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Timboon Scout group closes its doors amid leader shortage

By Jenny McLaren
Updated April 6 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scout leader Nigel McConnell with Jasmine Plozza, 12, Elizabeth Plozza, 10, Xavier McNeill, 10, Emily Plozza, 10, and William Plozza, 11. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Scout leader Nigel McConnell with Jasmine Plozza, 12, Elizabeth Plozza, 10, Xavier McNeill, 10, Emily Plozza, 10, and William Plozza, 11. Picture by Sean McKenna.

After 60 years of operation, a shortage of leaders has forced the Timboon Scout group to close its doors, leaving up to 40 youngsters in limbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.