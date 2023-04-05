The Standard
Koroit's Finn O'Sullivan has dominant start to Coates Talent League season with Oakleigh Chargers

Matt Hughes
Updated April 5 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
Koroit's Finn O'Sullivan has been in strong form for the Oakleigh Chargers across the first two rounds of the Coates Talent League. Picture by Anthony Brady
It's a very good brand of footy, some high talent from both country teams and metro teams.

- Finn O'Sullivan

Emerging Koroit footballer Finn O'Sullivan has taken little time to adjust to the rigours of the Coates Talent League, producing a blistering start to his underage year with the Oakleigh Chargers.

