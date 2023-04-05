It's a very good brand of footy, some high talent from both country teams and metro teams.- Finn O'Sullivan
Emerging Koroit footballer Finn O'Sullivan has taken little time to adjust to the rigours of the Coates Talent League, producing a blistering start to his underage year with the Oakleigh Chargers.
The 16-year-old midfielder, who was named captain of the under 16 All-Australian team last season, averages 24.5 disposals across the opening two rounds for the Chargers.
In his under 18 Oakleigh debut - a round one win over the Brisbane Lions Academy - he was named his side's second best player and followed it up with selection as his team's best in a loss to Geelong Falcons. Prior to the season he was named deputy vice captain for the Chargers, showing how highly he is regarded by the club.
O'Sullivan, who won the 2022 Kevin Sheehan Medal for the best and fairest at the under 16 division one national championships, said it had been a great challenge playing in the elite pathway competition.
"It's been a pretty solid start to the year playing for Oakleigh," he said. "It's a very good brand of footy, some high talent from both country teams and metro teams.
"I've been lucky enough to play in the midfield with a couple of other really good players."
The Xavier College student said he didn't find the standard of football too different, adding that the main differences surrounded physicality and more mature opponents. He added that he was surprised to be named as a leader in the side.
"I didn't really think of myself as a leader as much but yeah obviously they see something in that direction so I was very grateful for it," he said."I think I'm more of an on-ground leader.
"I think I lead by example a bit more than vocally but it's a great honour."
O'Sullivan is striving to earn Victoria Country under 18 selection this year and was picked to attend a camp in December in preparation for the championships.
The camp was held at Essendon's training base (The Hangar), with South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual and George Stevens also in attendance, alongside expected 2023 number one draft pick Harley Reid.
"It was good," O'Sullivan said of the experience. "It was my first time training with the year above me and some high-level talent there with George Stevens, Luamon, Harley Reid, just some guns."
Aside from Vic Country selection, O'Sullivan is aiming to win his first premiership.
He believes all three of his teams - Oakleigh, Xavier College and Koroit - are capable of doing so in their respective competitions.
The 2024 AFL draft prospect just missed out on selection in Koroit's 2022 senior Hampden league premiership side but is expected to play a key role for Chris McLaren's side when available this year.
The Saints have lost significant personnel from that grand final side however O'Sullivan believes it will provide a good opportunity for the club's next generation to flourish.
"Just the development for some of the under 18 kids getting a run in the seniors, I reckon it's great," he said.
The rising talent attended a couple of pre-season running sessions with the Saints and was impressed but not surprised by what he witnessed.
"Of course Koroit, (it was a) high standard," he said.
"They were pushing me, some of the players fitness was just next level. Macca (McLaren) is doing a great job."
O'Sullivan holds the esteemed Koroit mentor in high regard.
"He's a very smart coach but he's great off-field for the lads," he said. "He's definitely guided me a lot with just making sure I'm prioritising what's best for me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.