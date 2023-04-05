Old Collegians skipper Tim Lewis knows all eyes in the Warrnambool and District league will be on his club when it meets highly-fancied Merrivale in the traditional Good Friday blockbuster this week.
The experienced Warrior conceded the Tigers were a class outfit and would take some stopping, but believed his group were up to the task of being not only competitive, but putting on a big show for what would be a strong home crowd at Davidson Oval.
He added it was a perfect opportunity for the developing team under mentor Ben van de Camp to gain "respect" across the competition in the marquee fixture.
"We're really looking forward to it, we know Merrivale are going to be really good this year and we're in a rebuilding phase so it's a big challenge," he said.
"We want the chance to earn respect from those better teams in the comp and to play in front of big crowds. A lot of the young fellas may not have played in front of a big crowd before so it's exciting for them."
The Warriors leader, who is coming off an outstanding 2022 season where he was named in the best 12 times from his 16 matches, said the group would take some time to gel but was confident the tide would turn.
He added blockbuster clashes, like the Good Friday marquee match against the Tigers would hold them in good stead moving forward.
"I feel like our core has stuck together from last year and that does involve a lot of young kids," he said.
"I've just turned 27 and I'm one of the oldest in the group so it is a different team to what we've seen during our success.
"A few of our additions this year are young too. Josh Lucas is one of young guns that's looking good, but our main group, Harry White, Declan Gleeson, Jacob Brooks are really young as well, they've played plenty of senior footy and are ready to hit their straps."
Lewis described the Tigers as a dangerous opponent and said the group needed to be switched on from the outset after going down to Allansford by 51 points in the opening round.
"We have to be competitive against Merrivale we know how good they are, that's the main goal and it'll be the main goal most weeks for the group," he said.
"I think we can sneak in some wins here and there because our game style holds together against good teams.
"We want to play the four quarters, play with spirit and be competitive and that's what it'll take to get the crowd on our side.
"They'll be tough to beat and if we can take it right up to them we'll hold our heads high.
"(Against Allansford last week) we were with them in patches and also beating them at times. There was some good signs and it blew out in the end which was disappointing but there was lots to like.
"Personnel will be an issue all year so it's just about trying to string together four quarters of footy."
He added it was a special feeling to once again pull on the jumper on one of sport's most coveted dates on the calendar.
"It's probably my fifth or sixth one now, and I remember my first couple of years at Old Collegians they were incredible games as we were both super competitive up the top," he said.
"You get massive crowds and nice tight contests. In the last few years we've dropped off a little bit but the crowd is still there and it's great being out there.
"The rest of the league is out there watching so you've got to prove yourself to the rest of the teams as well and that's what we're looking forward to the most."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.