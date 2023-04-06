The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Grassmere's Layla Watson among the field for the women's 2023 Stawell Gift

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grassmere's Layla Watson, pictured winning the 70-metre women's sprint at February's Ballarat Gift, is ready for this weekend's Stawell Gift. Picture by Adam Trafford
Grassmere's Layla Watson, pictured winning the 70-metre women's sprint at February's Ballarat Gift, is ready for this weekend's Stawell Gift. Picture by Adam Trafford

Layla Watson says keeping a positive and fun outlook toward Stawell Gift weekend will put her in the best position to race well in Australia's richest footrace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.