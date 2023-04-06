Layla Watson says keeping a positive and fun outlook toward Stawell Gift weekend will put her in the best position to race well in Australia's richest footrace.
The Grassmere teenager is one of the south-west's brightest hopes for the iconic Easter weekend race, with its Gift finals scheduled for Easter Monday. The 17-year-old carries a handicap mark of 8.75m, after winning a second consecutive Warrnambool Gift in December.
She is joined in the women's field by fellow Warrnambool sprinter Grace Carter (10.75m hcp).
"I'm very excited," Watson said. "As long as I feel good in my races and have fun that's all I'm expecting from this weekend. If you focus too much on the outcome, I just find I won't run my best, I'll think too much. If I focus on enjoying the three days of Stawell, we'll see what happens."
Watson, who trains with the Duynhoven Perry Sprinting stable, has enjoyed one of her most successful seasons on the Victorian pro running circuit, winning races in several distances. Alongside her Warrnambool Gift triumph, Watson won the 70-metre women's sprint at the Ballarat Gift in February, as well as the 400-metre final at the Beachside Gift. She will contest all three distances at Stawell.
"It gives me a little bit of confidence knowing that I trust my training, trust the process, that I've had a few good outcomes," she said. "This season probably, touch wood, has been my most consistent season."
The Warrnambool College Year 12 student heads to Stawell straight off of her maiden appearance at a national championships.
Watson competed at the Australian Track and Field Under 20 Championships in Brisbane last weekend, where she made the 400m final.
Watson admitted her final results weren't what she had hoped to achieve, but had enjoyed the experience overall.
"There is always next year," she said. "I've got Stawell this week so I've accepted my races, they've happened and I can't change how I ran. So just looking forward to this weekend."
The teenager said recovery and staying healthy was her biggest focus heading straight into a second big meet.
"There is not much you can do to get faster between now and then," she said. "But there is a lot of things you can do to get slower."
Watson is also looking forward to supporting her DPS teammates throughout the three days at Stawell.
"We all train together, race together, support each other, everyone's wins and losses becomes each others," she said. "None of us would enjoy it as much as we would if we didn't have each other."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
