The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Off The Boat Port Fairy and Allfresh Seafood prepare for Good Friday

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated April 5 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Schwarz and Tex Allerby with 'one in 1000' rare purple crayfish at Off The Boat Port Fairy. It's their second year in business. Picture by Sean McKenna
Ken Schwarz and Tex Allerby with 'one in 1000' rare purple crayfish at Off The Boat Port Fairy. It's their second year in business. Picture by Sean McKenna

With Good Friday approaching, fishmongers are preparing for one of the busiest weekends of their year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.