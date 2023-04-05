With Good Friday approaching, fishmongers are preparing for one of the busiest weekends of their year.
Off The Boat Port Fairy co-owner Ken Schwarz said the business was catching more fish to meet the demand.
"We caught a heap of gummy shark which we've sold a fair bit of already," he said.
"It's one of our bigger days, that and Christmas. New Year's Eve is pretty busy too."
Mr Schwarz said it was lucky to have good weather forecast for the rest of the week.
"We've got fresh gummy, flathead, snapper, we've always got crayfish," he said.
"It's all locally caught and we cook them straight on the boat."
While Mr Schwarz said his prices would be the same, some distributors that relied on other fishermen had to charge customers more.
Allfresh Seafood manager Michael Murphy said south-west fisheries were experiencing a product shortage.
"There's a few boats that aren't fishing due to damage, so the prices are very dear," he said.
Mr Murphy said while not as busy as Christmas, Good Friday posed its own challenges for the business.
"It's very hard because we can't take fresh fish orders prior to this week as we don't know what the weather's going to do and what fish we're getting," he said.
"Whereas Christmas is always crayfish, oysters and prawns which we can get our head around a lot earlier with orders."
My Murphy said gummy shark, salmon, flathead and blue grenadier would be the most popular products this weekend.
"We'll also sell a lot of fresh prawns and crayfish," he said.
Mr Murphy said the staff were working as much as 14-hours a day to meet the demand.
"Come Thursday night, we're looking forward to putting our feet up and having a few cold beers," he said.
