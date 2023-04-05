The Standard
Cobden's Flynn Penry named in GWV Rebels for round four of Coates Talent League

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 5 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:10am
GWV Rebels' Flynn Penry, pictured in 2022, returns for round three of the 2023 Coates Talent League. Picture by Adam Trafford
Emerging Cobden bigman Flynn Penry will make his first appearance of the season for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in their annual Easter clash on Thursday.

