Emerging Cobden bigman Flynn Penry will make his first appearance of the season for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in their annual Easter clash on Thursday.
The Rebels, who are undefeated to start the season, face top side Geelong Falcons under lights at Wendouree's CE Brown Reserve.
Penry, 16, joins his Bombers teammate Rhys Unwin in the side, with South Warrnambool duo George Stevens and Luamon Lual, Koroit pair Connor Byrne and Mitch Lloyd, and North Warrnambool's Harry Keast also holding their spots for a third week.
Warrnambool's Amon Radley and Cobden's Ben McGlade have been named emergencies.
Following last round's come-from-behind win against Sydney Swans Academy, Rebels Talent Operations Lead Brooke Brown said the playing group would need to rise against a strong Geelong side, who kicked nine second-half goals against strong metro outfit Oakleigh Chargers.
"To see the boys put in place what they had been training all week was really satisfying," Brown said of last round's win. "But we will need to be better across the whole game this week against the Falcons".
"It's first v second.
"It is sure to be a great game of football on Thursday night - we want to prove a point after losing the Easter clash last year."
The GWV Rebels girls take on the Falcons from 5pm, with the boys game to follow at 7pm.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
