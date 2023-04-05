Koroit co-coach Kate Dobson believes her side's challenging fixture to start the Hampden league season will hold it in good stead for later matches.
The youth-laden Saints have a tough task ahead when they take on reigning premier South Warrnambool on Friday after losing their round one clash to 2022 runner-up Cobden by 19 goals on Saturday.
Dobson said her team would benefit from playing against the league's powerhouse clubs early.
"Our fixture gets a bit better after these first two weeks," she said.
"We knew the first two weeks would be tough. How good to learn from two of the best teams straight up and iron out some of your own little things and hopefully from then on keep building."
Dobson said her side, which featured a 14, 15, 16 and 17-year-old in its mid-court against the Bombers, showed positive signs in the round one clash.
The Saints pushed their opponents for three quarters, only trailing their more experienced opponents by eight goals at the final break.
"We had experience at the book-ends but those kids to play against the quality that Cobden have, particularly like Sophie Hinkley, it was very rewarding and we came away quite positive really," Dobson said.
"So we're just looking to carry some of that (positivity) into this weekend's game. (I) look forward to some of the match-ups and hope our girls can bring their best game."
Dobson said it was important with her young side that players were given as much experience as possible without hurting their confidence.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
