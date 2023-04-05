The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Koroit co-coach Kate Dobson says young side to benefit from playing top-two sides first

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 5 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millie Jennings stops the ball from going out against Cobden. Picture by Sean McKenna
Millie Jennings stops the ball from going out against Cobden. Picture by Sean McKenna

Koroit co-coach Kate Dobson believes her side's challenging fixture to start the Hampden league season will hold it in good stead for later matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.