The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Child hospitalised for burns after barbecue explodes near Yangery

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 5 2023 - 10:46am, first published 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Child hospitalised after suffering burns in explosion
Child hospitalised after suffering burns in explosion

A child has suffered upper body burns and is recovering in hospital after a barbecue exploded in Yangery last night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.