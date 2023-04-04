Child hospitalised after suffering burns in explosion

A child has suffered upper body burns and is recovering in hospital after a barbecue exploded in Yangery last night.
A CFA truck and crew from the Koroit Fire Brigade were called to the incident at Tower Hill Road at about 6.15pm on Tuesday.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said a primary school-aged child was treated for upper body burns and flown by air ambulance to the Royal Children's Hospital in a stable condition.
