Merrivale captain Georgia Martin has only played one game for the Tigers but her fresh approach to captaincy is already having a positive effect on her teammates.
Martin's tenure got off to a flying start on Saturday, with the Tigers downing Kolora-Noorat by 22-goals after a somewhat slow start.
Following the match, Tigers coach Elisha Sobey praised her new skipper for the levity she brought to the role.
"She's very, very upbeat," she said. "She gave us probably about a thousand word essay I reckon in our group chat last night, this big massive pump-up speech/story.
"She's already up and about that's for sure. She's been a really good addition for the side."
The former Allansford leader said she was relishing the role, explaining her take on captaincy.
"I sort of look at captaincy as really pumping up the team, being the biggest fan of the team and always just try and be really positive and bring everyone up, so that we're always firing on a high level," she said.
"I certainly like to talk a lot of trash and will talk a lot so that's why I like it."
On her game-day-eve speech, Martin said it had become a ritual for her but admitted this particular one was a bit long.
"This one it honestly looked like I'd written War and Peace," she said with a laugh. "(I thought) God this is so big, it's going to take them so long to read."
The Tigers, who finished runners-up last season, face Old Collegians on Friday, with the latter coming off a heavy round one loss to Allansford.
Martin said she was looking forward to playing in a Good Friday clash for the first time and is expecting a "good match". She said she wouldn't be underestimating her opponents.
"I don't like to rule anything out until you've played everyone at least once because then you've got that benchmark to go from," she said. "Everyone always has the capacity for an upset."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.