For the third year in a row, Family Carnival on Tour is taking over the grassy area at the city foreshore for the Easter long weekend.
Operator Kristofer Verfurth said a new addition to the carnival this year was entertainment by Jet Pack Man.
The show includes a fireworks display using jet packs, fly boards, jet skis and flames.
"It's (the carnival) but a little bit smaller (than the previous years) because the Jet Pack Man makes quite the mess with his water," Mr Verfurth said.
"We've got a few children's rides and the carnival favourites, the cha cha, dodgem cars and the zipper."
Food and drinks on offer include coffee, hot jam donuts and dagwood dogs.
Mr Verfurth said the family-operated business chose Warrnambool as the location for its Easter carnival because the city was like a second home.
"We like coming here," Mr Verfurth said.
"Our family has been running the summer carnival for more than 50 years.
"We've just sort of given Easter a go to see if we can build it up."
Mr Verfurth said the first year was good because the weather was nice, but said last year the carnival was hit with "a lot" of rain.
"It looks like we might get rain this year but we'll still operate unless it's absolutely hammering down," he said.
Family Carnival on Tour will run at Pertobe Road from Thursday to Monday, April 6 to 10, from 6pm onwards, with the entertainment running Friday to Monday.
Entry into the carnival is free on the Thursday and $2 per person on the remaining days.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
